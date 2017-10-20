Wizards' Jason Smith: Won't play vs. Pistons

Smith (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Smith underwent an MRI on Thursday that revealed no structural damage, he will still be held out of Friday's contest. There's been no word on how long Smith could potentially be out, but his next opportunity to return won't be until Monday when they take on the Nuggets. In his absence, the Wizards will start Kelly Oubre at small forward and shift Otto Porter Jr. over to the four spot.