Huff posted 14 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 134-116 loss to the Hawks.

Huff has supplanted Taj Gibson for the backup center role in both of the Wizards' past two games, and based on how he's performed, the 24-year-old Virginia production looks poised to remain Daniel Gafford's top understudy for the final two contests of the season. He followed up a 17-point, nine-rebound performance in Tuesday's 140-128 loss to the Timberwolves with another solid line in the second leg of the back-to-back set, and Huff actually outpaced Gafford (23 minutes) in terms of playing time.