The Wizards signed Huff to a two-way contract Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Huff has been playing in the G League for the South Bay Lakers and is averaging 15.3 points and 7.8 rebounds in 27.7 minutes across 37 appearances. The Virginia product made his NBA debut last season for the Lakers but averaged just 5.0 minutes across four games and never scored a point. He initially signed with Washington has an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NBA Draft and will get another chance in the organization during the stretch run of the 2022-2023 regular season.