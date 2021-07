Huff agreed Friday with the Wizards on an Exhibit 10 contract, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Huff's contract will allow him to participate in training camp with the Wizards, but he'll most likely be bound for Washington's G League affiliate before the NBA season gets underway. The 7-foot-1 center from Virginia averaged 13.0 points (on 58.5 percent shooting from the field), 7.1 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.2 three-pointers and 1.0 assist in 27.1 minutes per game as a senior in 2020-21.