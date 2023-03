Huff recorded 31 points (11-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, a steal and three blocks across 37 minutes in Thursday's win over the Herd.

Huff led the Go-Go in points, rebounds and blocks in this game. He's been excellent for Capital City, averaging 16.9 points with 7.6 rebounds per game since joining Capital City at the beginning of this month.