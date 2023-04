Huff will not be available for Sunday's regular-season finale as he's run out of days on his two-way contract, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Daniel Gafford (ankle) will also be unavailable for Sunday's game, leaving the Wizards very thin up front. Xavier Cooks could be forced into major minutes, and with four steals over the past two games, he could be someone to think about streaming if you need some help in that category.