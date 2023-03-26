Huff registered 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and two blocks across 24 minutes in Saturday's win over Westchester.

Huff posted a decent stat line but didn't log heavy minutes, as Capital City already locked up a playoff spot. The big man should be one of the Go-Go's most prominent offensive weapons in the postseason after he averaged 16.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game across nine outings with Capital City in the regular season. That was an uptick in numbers compared to the 14.3 points per game he averaged across 19 outings with the South Bay Lakers earlier in the campaign.