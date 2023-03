Huff notched 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and four blocks across 31 minutes in Monday's win over Lakeland.

Huff was active on both ends of the court and delivered one of his best performances of the season. He's made five appearances for the Go-Go and is averaging 12.2 points with 6.2 rebounds per contest.