Huff posted 29 points (12-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal across 31 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Swarm.

Huff was one of the leading scorers for Capital City in this one, and he continues to make an impact every time he has to suit up at the G League level. The big man out of Virginia has made just seven appearances with the Go-Go this season and is averaging 14.9 points and 6.4 rebounds across 23.0 minutes per tilt.