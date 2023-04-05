Huff chipped in 17 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 140-128 loss to the Bucks.

Appearing in his fifth contest this season and the ninth of his career, Huff posted a career-best night. He was freshly crowned as the G League DPOY, and he's a viable two-way bench big for the Wizards.