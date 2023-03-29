Huff recorded 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 20 rebounds, six assists, two steals and five blocks across 35 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Mad Ants.

Huff carried the Go-Go to victory in this one by virtue of his contributions on both ends of the court, and he became the fifth player in the history of the league to record at least 20 rebounds in a playoff game. The big man has been a massive success since joining Capital City and will should play a significant role when Capital City takes on Delaware on Thursday.