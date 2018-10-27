Green offered 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 27 minutes in the Wizards' 116-112 loss to the Kings on Friday.

Green turned in another ultra-efficient stat line off the Wizards bench and is looking like one of the most prudent free-agent acquisitions of this past offseason in the early going. The veteran has impressively scored in double digits in four of his first five games despite averaging a modest 26.4 minutes, and he now boasts six- and nine-rebound tallies on his resume. The 32-year-old has also offered solid defense, while his 45.5 percent success rate from the floor currently qualifies as his second-highest figure since his 2012-13 campaign in Boston.