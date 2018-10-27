Wizards' Jeff Green: Another full stat line off bench
Green offered 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 27 minutes in the Wizards' 116-112 loss to the Kings on Friday.
Green turned in another ultra-efficient stat line off the Wizards bench and is looking like one of the most prudent free-agent acquisitions of this past offseason in the early going. The veteran has impressively scored in double digits in four of his first five games despite averaging a modest 26.4 minutes, and he now boasts six- and nine-rebound tallies on his resume. The 32-year-old has also offered solid defense, while his 45.5 percent success rate from the floor currently qualifies as his second-highest figure since his 2012-13 campaign in Boston.
More News
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...