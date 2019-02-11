Coach Scott Brooks said Green (hip) will start Monday against the Pistons.

As expected, Green -- who exited Saturday's game against the Bulls due to a hip injury -- has been cleared to play Monday after getting through shootaround with no issues. The forward will assume his normal spot in the starting lineup; he's averaging 12.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 30.1 minutes as a starter this season.