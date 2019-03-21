Green will come off the bench Thursday against the Nuggets, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Coach Scott Brooks will counter the size of Denver's frontcourt by moving Thomas Bryant into the starting five next to Bobby Portis, bumping Green to the bench as a result. In 26 games as a reserve this season, Green has averaged 12.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 24.8 minutes.