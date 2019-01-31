Wizards' Jeff Green: Coming off bench Wednesday
Green will come off the bench Wednesday against the Pacers.
Green's move to the bench comes with Otto Porter's return to the starting five. Porter was a starter before suffering a knee injury, and he has been coming off the bench since his return in early January. It seems as though this move will stick, so Green could see a decreased role throughout the remainder of the season.
