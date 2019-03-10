Wizards' Jeff Green: Contributes defensively in loss
Green registered 10 points (3-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in 38 minutes during Saturday's 135-130 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.
Green swiped a season high steal total while extending his streak of double-digit scoring efforts to six. He had connected on at least 55.6 percent of his field goal attempts in four of the last five games, but Green's offensive efficiency always comes crashing back down to earth eventually. Nevertheless, Monday's matchup against a Kings team that likes to get up and down the court provides the 32-year-old forward with an opportunity to post another fantasy-friendly stat line.
