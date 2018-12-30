Wizards' Jeff Green: Delivers full line in big minutes
Green supplied 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals across 38 minutes Saturday in the Wizards' 130-126 win over the Hornets.
Green has brought most of his fantasy utility this season with his scoring contributions, but he filled out the box score nicely in the second half of back-to-back set. With two key forwards in Otto Porter (knee) and Markieff Morris (back) sitting out and John Wall (heel) being ruled out for the season prior to the contest, there was plenty of extra shots to go around for complementary pieces like Green. The veteran will lose some value once both Porter and Morris are back, but he could continue to offer a nice scoring punch off the bench as the Wizards look to fill the offensive void left by Wall's absence.
