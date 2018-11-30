Wizards' Jeff Green: Draws start vs. 76ers
Green (back) has been cleared to play and will start at power forward Friday against Philadelphia, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Green was listed as a game-time call due to a back injury, but he's been given the green light. With Otto Porter (personal) still out, look for Green and Markieff Morris to see an increase in playing time.
