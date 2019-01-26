Green produced 24 points (9-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during Friday's win over Orlando.

Green finished with a season-high 24 points in his third-straight game in double-digits. Although he generally doesn't do much besides score, Green's had a solid season and is contributing at higher rates across the board than a year ago. Through 44 games, the veteran forward's averaging 11.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 threes in 27.3 minutes.