Wizards' Jeff Green: Drills six treys in win
Green produced 24 points (9-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during Friday's win over Orlando.
Green finished with a season-high 24 points in his third-straight game in double-digits. Although he generally doesn't do much besides score, Green's had a solid season and is contributing at higher rates across the board than a year ago. Through 44 games, the veteran forward's averaging 11.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 threes in 27.3 minutes.
