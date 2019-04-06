Wizards' Jeff Green: Drops 14 in return
Green finished Friday's game against San Antonio with 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and a block over 23 minutes.
After a three-game absence due to rest purposes, Green was solid off the bench in a 129-112 loss. The 32-year-old forward is averaging 12.3 points and 4.0 rebounds over 74 matchups this season, and he'll aim to end the 2018-2019 campaign on a high note with two matchups remaining.
