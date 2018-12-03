Wizards' Jeff Green: Expected back Monday
Green (back) is considered probable for Monday's game against the Knicks, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.
Green missed Saturday's game with back spasms, but the issue has apparently subsided and he's expected to return to action Monday night. The Wizards didn't hold a morning shootaround, so look for a more definitive update closer to game time.
