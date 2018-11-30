Wizards' Jeff Green: Game-time call Friday
Green is a game-time decision for Friday's game against the 76ers due to a lower back injury.
Assuming Green plays, he's in line to see more run while Otto Porter (personal) is sidelined. If Green ends up out as well, Kelly Oubre and Markieff Morris should see heavy minutes at the two forward spots.
More News
-
Wizards' Jeff Green: Notches new season high in points•
-
Wizards' Jeff Green: Leads bench with 18 in win over Magic•
-
Wizards' Jeff Green: Records 19 points, 10 boards in Saturday's win•
-
Wizards' Jeff Green: Registers 14 points Sunday•
-
Wizards' Jeff Green: Starting Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Jeff Green: Productive on second unit again•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.