Green (hip) went through shootaround Monday morning, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.

Green remains questionable to play Monday night against the Pistons, but his participation in shootaround is certainly an encouraging development. The Georgetown product was held out of the second half of Saturday's matchup with the Bulls, though it doesn't appear his sore left hip is anything overly serious. Green is tracking to play Monday night, but if he is held out, expect Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis to benefit.