Wizards' Jeff Green: Headed to D.C.
Green agreed to a one-year, minimum contract with the Wizards on Tuesday, David Aldridge of Turner Sports reports.
Green was a quality contributor for the Cavaliers last season, averaging 10.8 points on 47.7 percent shooting and 3.2 rebounds across 23.4 minutes. He also drew 13 starts in his 78 appearances. He'll have an opportunity to step into a similar role with the Wizards, especially with Mike Scott leaving Washington to join the Clippers.
