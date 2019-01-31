Green dropped 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and collected five rebounds along with six assists and two blocks across 29 minutes Wednesday against the Pacers.

Green was held to just nine points in Washington's previous contest Tuesday against the Cavs, but he managed to bounce back in a big way during the second half of a back-to-back. He managed to score nine of his 23 points from beyond the arc (3-for-7) and also helped out on the boards and as a distributor. Though Green came off the bench Wednesday for the first time since Dec. 10, his production actually increased, and he provided the Wizards with the spark they needed to snap a two-game skid. With Otto Porter leaving the matchup due to a toe sprain, Green could see his name in the starting lineup for Saturday's tilt with Milwaukee.