Wizards' Jeff Green: Joins starting lineup Wednesday
Green is starting Wednesday against the Bucks.
Green will join the starting lineup in place of Otto Porter, who was traded to the Bulls shortly before tipoff. With Porter out of the picture, Green could stick in the starting lineup moving forward, though new additions Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker are also candidates to fill that role. Green is averaging 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.9 minutes as a starter this season (25 games).
