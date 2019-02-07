Green scored 22 points (6-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists and a block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 148-129 loss to the Bucks.

Back in the starting five following the Otto Porter trade, Green hit for 20-plus points for the fourth straight game. The journeyman forward is averaging 15.9 points, 3.9 boards, 2.8 assists and 2.4 three-pointers since the calendar flipped to 2019, and assuming he isn't the next veteran to be traded by the Wizards, he could be headed for a strong finish to the season on a roster in need of secondary scoring around Bradley Beal.