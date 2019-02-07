Wizards' Jeff Green: Keeps rolling in loss
Green scored 22 points (6-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists and a block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 148-129 loss to the Bucks.
Back in the starting five following the Otto Porter trade, Green hit for 20-plus points for the fourth straight game. The journeyman forward is averaging 15.9 points, 3.9 boards, 2.8 assists and 2.4 three-pointers since the calendar flipped to 2019, and assuming he isn't the next veteran to be traded by the Wizards, he could be headed for a strong finish to the season on a roster in need of secondary scoring around Bradley Beal.
More News
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...