Wizards' Jeff Green: Leads bench with 18 in win over Magic
Green scored 18 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 21 minutes off the bench during Monday's 117-109 win over the Magic.
The veteran forward has proven to be a huge addition to the Wizards' second unit so far this season. Green's 5.2 boards per game would be his best performance in that category since 2009-10, while his offensive efficiency has been outstanding -- his 51.0 percent field-goal shooting and 96.9 percent free-throw shooting would both be career highs. The 32-year-old has never really lived up to the expectations that came with being the fifth overall pick in 2007, but he's still proven to be a solid and versatile complementary player over the years.
