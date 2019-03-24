Wizards' Jeff Green: Leads offense in loss to Heat
Green scored a game-high 25 points (9-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding six rebounds, a steal and a block in 24 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 113-108 loss to the Heat.
It's the veteran forward's best scoring performance since he dropped 26 on the Hawks in early February. Green remains as erratic as ever -- he'd managed only 20 total points in his prior three games, two of them starts -- and he's best viewed as a DFS tournament lottery ticket in the right matchup.
