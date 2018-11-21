Green tallied a season-high 20 points (8-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 125-118 win over the Clippers.

With Dwight Howard (back) sitting out and starting small forward Kelly Oubre played just 12 minutes while dealing with foul trouble, both Green and Markieff Morris and were able to clear the 25-minute barrier. As has been the case for most of the season, Green rather than Morris (12 points on 3-for-11 shooting) took greater advantage of the opportunity. Green is averaging a respectable 10.9 points (on 50.4 percent shooting), 5.4 boards and 1.2 assists per game on the season, but he'll likely lose some appeal in deeper formats when Howard is back and the Wizards deploy fewer small-ball lineups.