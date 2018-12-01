Wizards' Jeff Green: Plays 22 minutes in Friday's loss
Green (back) had four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, and one block in 22 minutes during Friday's 123-98 loss to the 76ers.
Green was able to give it a go despite dealing with a sore back, drawing the start with Otto Porter (personal) out. However, given that the game was a total blowout and the Wizards play again on Saturday versus the Nets, Green and the rest of the starters saw limited action. Expect the team to lean on Green to play more minutes at center with Dwight Howard (lower body) slated to sit out at least the next couple months.
More News
-
Wizards' Jeff Green: Draws start vs. 76ers•
-
Wizards' Jeff Green: Will play, start Friday•
-
Wizards' Jeff Green: Game-time call Friday•
-
Wizards' Jeff Green: Notches new season high in points•
-
Wizards' Jeff Green: Leads bench with 18 in win over Magic•
-
Wizards' Jeff Green: Records 19 points, 10 boards in Saturday's win•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.