Green (back) had four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, and one block in 22 minutes during Friday's 123-98 loss to the 76ers.

Green was able to give it a go despite dealing with a sore back, drawing the start with Otto Porter (personal) out. However, given that the game was a total blowout and the Wizards play again on Saturday versus the Nets, Green and the rest of the starters saw limited action. Expect the team to lean on Green to play more minutes at center with Dwight Howard (lower body) slated to sit out at least the next couple months.