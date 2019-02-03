Wizards' Jeff Green: Productive again off bench
Green scored 20 points (6-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 34 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 131-115 loss to the Bucks.
The veteran forward's move back to the second unit has been a successful one so far, as Green has dropped 20-plus points in back-to-back games. He's having his best season since 2014-15, but his overall fantasy value remains somewhat limited regardless of whether he's starting or coming off the bench.
