Green registered 12 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes in the Wizards' 136-104 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

Green continues to be one of the most dependable members of the Wizards' second unit, as he's now posted four consecutive double-digit scoring efforts and brought down between six and nine rebounds in three of his last four games. The 32-year-old has also shot at least 50.0 percent in all but one game this season, although the overwhelming majority of his success has come from in front of the arc -- factoring in Sunday's contest, Green sports an anemic 16.7 percent success rate from three-point range.