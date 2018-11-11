Wizards' Jeff Green: Records 19 points, 10 boards in Saturday's win
Green supplied 19 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 win over the Heat.
Green saw more minutes than any Wizard except John Wall. Moreover, Green finished with season highs in scoring and rebounding, and continues to be a regularly relied upon reserve for the struggling squad. There won't be as many opportunities for Green to operate as the small-ball center now that Dwight Howard is fully healthy, but the veteran forward has clearly earned the trust of coach Scott Brooks.
