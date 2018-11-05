Green collected 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks across 27 minutes in Sunday's 108-95 win over the Knicks.

After scoring a combined six points over the last two games, Green poured in his best effort since the opener Sunday night, while tying his season-high rebound mark. Green continues to work his way into the rotation on his new team, but he has shown plenty of potential over the span of his career that he should be an asset off the bench moving forward.