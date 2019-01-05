Green scored 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and collected six rebounds along with three assists over 35 minutes Friday against the Heat.

Green missed all three of his shots from deep and finished with a 40.0 percent success rate from the field in a 115-109 loss on the road. He put up 22 points over 36 minutes in Wednesday's matchup with Atlanta but was predicted to fall back to Earth given his 11.3 ppg average on the season. Green has now started 12 straight games, although he'll likely head back to a bench role in the near future when Otto Porter has his minutes limit lifted.