Wizards' Jeff Green: Ruled out Wednesday
Green will not play Wednesday due to a back injury.
The same issue that kept Green out of Saturday's game will sideline him again Wednesday. He was able to play 15 minutes Monday against the Knicks, but he was held scoreless on just one field goal attempt in that contest.
