Wizards' Jeff Green: Scores 12 points in 25 minutes
Green supplied 12 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 125-118 loss to the Nets.
Green drew another start with Otto Porter (knee) missing his second straight contest. While Green was efficient offensively once again, he didn't provide much besides scoring and three-point shooting. Fantasy owners hoping for a repeat performance following Wednesday's excellent effort against the Celtics (22 points on 11 field-goal attempts, 10 rebounds, two assists, two threes, one steal, and one block across 45 minutes) were reminded that Green is rather inconsistent regardless of role.
More News
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...