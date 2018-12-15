Green supplied 12 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 125-118 loss to the Nets.

Green drew another start with Otto Porter (knee) missing his second straight contest. While Green was efficient offensively once again, he didn't provide much besides scoring and three-point shooting. Fantasy owners hoping for a repeat performance following Wednesday's excellent effort against the Celtics (22 points on 11 field-goal attempts, 10 rebounds, two assists, two threes, one steal, and one block across 45 minutes) were reminded that Green is rather inconsistent regardless of role.