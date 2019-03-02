Green totaled 15 points (4-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, a steal and a block over 33 minutes in the Wizards' loss to the Celtics on Friday.

Green had another solid effort in Friday's loss, continuing to be a valuable piece of Washington's starting lineup. He's been productive as of late, averaging 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in eight contests prior to Friday. He's been efficient in that span too, shooting 46.9 percent from the floor and 92.6 percent from the charity stripe.