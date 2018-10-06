Green totaled 15 points (5-7 3Pt, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and three rebounds in 18 minutes during Friday's 121-114 preseason victory over the Heat.

Green's shot was on point in this one, as he bombed his way to 15 points in just 18 minutes. Green was a nice pickup for the Wizards and will likely fill a number of roles as required from game to game. He offers very little outside of scoring but he provides a veteran presence on a team that is will be battling for a top-four seed in the East. There could be periods of value for Green across the season but he is not really an option in standard leagues based on his limited skillset and lack of across the board production.