Wizards' Jeff Green: Scores 15 points Friday
Green totaled 15 points (5-7 3Pt, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and three rebounds in 18 minutes during Friday's 121-114 preseason victory over the Heat.
Green's shot was on point in this one, as he bombed his way to 15 points in just 18 minutes. Green was a nice pickup for the Wizards and will likely fill a number of roles as required from game to game. He offers very little outside of scoring but he provides a veteran presence on a team that is will be battling for a top-four seed in the East. There could be periods of value for Green across the season but he is not really an option in standard leagues based on his limited skillset and lack of across the board production.
More News
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.