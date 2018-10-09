Green collected 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, and one block in 27 minutes during Monday's 110-98 win over the Knicks.

Green drew the start with Markieff Morris (abdomen) sidelined, and he filled in admirably. With Dwight Howard (back) out as well, the Wizards may opt for more small-ball lineups in the immediate future, which would figure to open up playing time for Green.