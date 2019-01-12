Green managed 20 points (7-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 39 minutes Friday against the Bucks.

After scoring just eight points Wednesday against Miami, Green bounced back with his sixth 20-point performance of the year. Although he generally makes only modest contributions beyond scoring, Green could be worth a look in standard formats as he's averaged 14.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists since John Wall (heel) was lost for the season.