Green totaled 26 points (9-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a block in the Wizards' loss to the Hawks on Monday.

Green has been on a hot streak recently, averaging 23.0 points per game over his last three. In that same time, he's averaged 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He'll continue to be a reliable source of points off the bench.