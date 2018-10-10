Wizards' Jeff Green: Shifting back to bench
Green will shift back to a bench role for Wednesday's preseason game against the Pistons.
With Markieff Morris surprisingly being a late scratch Monday, Green picked up the start and had a productive outing with 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and a block across 27 minutes. However, Morris has already made a full recovery just a few days later and will reclaim his starting role, which sends Green to the bench. Green could struggle to reach the 26 minutes he logged Monday.
