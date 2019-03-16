Green scored 20 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding two rebounds, an assist and a block in 34 minutes during Friday's 116-110 loss to the Hornets.

He did commit five turnovers, but otherwise it was Green's best performance since he dropped 23 on the Raptors on Feb. 13. The veteran forward remains a mediocre fantasy option despite his occasional big nights, however, averaging only 11.9 points, 2.7 boards, 1.1 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in the 10 games between those scoring outbursts.