Wizards' Jeff Green: Solid numbers in loss
Green scored 20 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding two rebounds, an assist and a block in 34 minutes during Friday's 116-110 loss to the Hornets.
He did commit five turnovers, but otherwise it was Green's best performance since he dropped 23 on the Raptors on Feb. 13. The veteran forward remains a mediocre fantasy option despite his occasional big nights, however, averaging only 11.9 points, 2.7 boards, 1.1 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in the 10 games between those scoring outbursts.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...