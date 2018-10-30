Wizards' Jeff Green: Starting Tuesday
Green is starting at power forward Tuesday against the Grizzlies.
With Markieff Morris (concussion) sidelined, Green will draw the start and could see extra usage. In the four games that Green has seen 24-plus minutes this season, he's averaging 13.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
