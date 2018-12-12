Wizards' Jeff Green: Starting Wednesday
Green will start Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
Green will get the start Wednesday in place of Otto Porter (knee), and figures to see a bump in minutes as long as Porter remains out. Across 25 games this year, Green is averaging 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 23.9 minutes.
