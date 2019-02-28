Wizards' Jeff Green: Strong end to February
Green put up 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and recorded five rebounds along with an assist and a steal over 27 minutes Wednesday against the Nets.
Green was held in check during Washington's last contest Saturday against Indiana, but he showed resilience by piecing together a solid shooting night. He's been relatively consistent throughout February and will finish off the month averaging 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 10 games.
More News
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...