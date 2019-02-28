Green put up 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and recorded five rebounds along with an assist and a steal over 27 minutes Wednesday against the Nets.

Green was held in check during Washington's last contest Saturday against Indiana, but he showed resilience by piecing together a solid shooting night. He's been relatively consistent throughout February and will finish off the month averaging 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 10 games.