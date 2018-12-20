Wizards' Jeff Green: Thriving as starting power forward
Green posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes Wednesday in the Wizards' 136-118 loss to the Rockets.
Filling in for the injured Otto Porter (knee), Green has started each of the past five games and performed well, averaging 15.6 points (on 54.9 percent shooting from the field), 5.8 boards, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.4 assists in 33.4 minutes per contest. Fantasy managers in need of scoring help should view Green as a viable short-term addition, though his production and playing time will likely taper off once Porter is back in the fold. Porter is without a firm timetable for a return but could be ready to go by the end of the month.
More News
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...