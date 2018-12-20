Green posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes Wednesday in the Wizards' 136-118 loss to the Rockets.

Filling in for the injured Otto Porter (knee), Green has started each of the past five games and performed well, averaging 15.6 points (on 54.9 percent shooting from the field), 5.8 boards, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.4 assists in 33.4 minutes per contest. Fantasy managers in need of scoring help should view Green as a viable short-term addition, though his production and playing time will likely taper off once Porter is back in the fold. Porter is without a firm timetable for a return but could be ready to go by the end of the month.