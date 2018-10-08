Wizards' Jeff Green: Will draw the start Monday
Green will draw the start in Monday's preseason game against the Knicks.
Green put together a strong performance on Friday, putting up 15 points on 5 of 7 shooting over 18 minutes. Green's move to the starting five bumps Kelly Oubre to the bench and Otto Porter Jr. to the four while Markieff Morris is out with an abdominal injury. Morris will likely be the starter once the season starts, but Green could see extended action if Morris is forced to miss any time.
